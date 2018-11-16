Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Expects to play
Hopkins (groin) said he is pain-free and expects to play in Sunday's game against the Texans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Despite his stated confidence, Hopkins is listed as questionable on the final injury report. We'll need to seriously consider the possibility of an absence if the Redskins sign another kicker Friday or Saturday. With the banged-up Washington offense facing a tough Houston defense, Hopkins is safely outside the top 12 at his position this week.
