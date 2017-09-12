Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Field goal Sunday
Hopkins was 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Hopkins connected on a his only field-goal attempt late in the third quarter, which was from 33-yards out. The Redskins offense wasn't firing on all cylinders Sunday, which left Hopkins with very little opportunities to make an impact.
