Hopkins was 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Hopkins connected on a his only field-goal attempt late in the third quarter, which was from 33-yards out. The Redskins offense wasn't firing on all cylinders Sunday, which left Hopkins with very little opportunities to make an impact.

