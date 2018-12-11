Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Ghost-like outing in blowout
Hopkins finished Sunday's game against the Giants without any kicking attempts.
It was a rough day for Hopkins' owners as he went without a stat line for the first time all season. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a career season highlighted by a career-best field goal conversion rate (87 percent). Without Alex Smith, Washington's offense has endured a noticeable drop off which apparently has trickled down to affect Hopkins.
