Hopkins finished Sunday's game against the Giants without any kicking attempts.

It was a rough day for Hopkins' owners as he went without a stat line for the first time all season. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a career season highlighted by a career-best field goal conversion rate (87 percent). Without Alex Smith, Washington's offense has endured a noticeable drop off which apparently has trickled down to affect Hopkins.

