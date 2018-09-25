Hopkins converted his only field-goal attempt during Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers. He also made all four of his extra points.

Sunday marked the second time in just three games that Hopkins has been held to just one field-goal attempt, as opportunities have thus far evaded him in 2018. The Redskins are on a bye in Week 4, and though he's a reliable kicker, he's not worth holding on to while he's idle.