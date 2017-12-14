Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Hoping to come off IR
Hopkins (hip) returned to practice Wednesday and hopes to come off injured reserve before the end of the season, Stephen Czarda of Redskins.com reports.
Having already missed eight games, Hopkins is eligible to return from injured reserve as soon as Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The Redskins may want to give him a bit more time to practice, but it sounds as if Hopkins could put Nick Rose out of a job before the end of the season. Rose has made 10 of his 11 field-goal attempts, albeit with just two of those coming from 40 yards or more.
