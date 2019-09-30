Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Keeps team from shutout
Hopkins converted his only field-goal attempt in Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Giants.
Hopkins' 21-yard chip shot in the second quarter was the Redskins' only points of the afternoon. He's been perfect on all six extra-point attempts this year, and he's connected on four of five field-goal tries, missing once from 43 yards in Week 3. It could be another uneventful game in Week 5 versus the Patriots' strong defense.
