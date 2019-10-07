Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Makes extra point in loss
Hopkins converted his sole extra-point try during Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Hopkins didn't attempt a single field goal during Sunday's blowout loss. The veteran kicker's accuracy has been reliable thus far through five contests, but he'll remain off the fantasy radar until such time as Washington's offense is able to give him opportunities on a more reliable basis.
