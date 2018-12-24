Hopkins made all three of his field-goal attempts and an extra point in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

Hopkins scored 10 points for the second week in a row, hitting on three field goals in a game for the fifth time this season. He's hitting on an impressive 90 percent of his field goals this season (26-for-29). He'll look to maintain the quality play into Washington's season finale against the Eagles in Week 17.

More News
Our Latest Stories