Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Makes three field goals
Hopkins made all three of his field-goal attempts and an extra point in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
Hopkins scored 10 points for the second week in a row, hitting on three field goals in a game for the fifth time this season. He's hitting on an impressive 90 percent of his field goals this season (26-for-29). He'll look to maintain the quality play into Washington's season finale against the Eagles in Week 17.
