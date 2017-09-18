Hopkins was 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and was 3-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's win over the Rams.

Hopkins, who has struggled from distance his entire career, missed a 51-yard attempt off the right upright Sunday, making it his first miss of the season. However, he was able to connect from both 41 and 22 yards earlier in the game. The Redskins offense has stumbled out of the gate this season, which hasn't left the kicker with many scoring opportunities through the first two weeks.