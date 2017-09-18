Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Makes two of three field-goal attempts Sunday
Hopkins was 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and was 3-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's win over the Rams.
Hopkins, who has struggled from distance his entire career, missed a 51-yard attempt off the right upright Sunday, making it his first miss of the season. However, he was able to connect from both 41 and 22 yards earlier in the game. The Redskins offense has stumbled out of the gate this season, which hasn't left the kicker with many scoring opportunities through the first two weeks.
More News
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Field goal Sunday•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Three field goals in win•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Misses field goal Sunday•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Three field goals in loss•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Misses field goal Sunday•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Perfect on Sunday•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...