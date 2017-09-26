Play

Hopkins was 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Hopkins converted from 23 and 28 yards but pulled a 52 yard attempt wide left in the third quarter. It's the 26-year-old's second miss from 50-plus this season, but he has been a perfect 5-for-5 from shorter distances.

