Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Makes two of three field-goal attempts
Hopkins was 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Hopkins converted from 23 and 28 yards but pulled a 52 yard attempt wide left in the third quarter. It's the 26-year-old's second miss from 50-plus this season, but he has been a perfect 5-for-5 from shorter distances.
