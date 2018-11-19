Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Misses 63-yarder in waning seconds
Hopkins made each of his three PATs and missed a 63-yard field-goal attempt in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans.
Bothered by a groin injury during the week, Hopkins was cleared to play but didn't get any realistic chances besides the trio of extra points. His lone field-goal attempt fell short in the closing seconds of the game, with the Redskins dropping to 6-4 after losing their starting quarterback to a severe leg injury. Hopkins is attached to the most injury-riddled offense in the league, with Smith now the fourth starter to be lost for the season. A Week 12 matchup with the slow-paced Cowboys on Thanksgiving isn't likely to help.
