Hopkins made his lone field-goal attempt but missed an extra-point attempt during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Packers.

The extra-point ended up costing Hopkins two points, since it forced the Redskins into a failed two-point conversion on their second touchdown. The 29-year-old was able to salvage some value with a 52-yard field goal, which is his first make from 50-plus yards this season. Hopkins had multiple field-goal attempts in each of the previous five games, but the inconsistent Washington offense makes him a risky fantasy option.