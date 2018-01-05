Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Misses field goal Sunday
Hopkins was 1-for-2 on field goal-attempts Sunday against the Giants and ended the season going 14-for-17 on field-goal attempts and 18-for-19 extra-point tries.
Hopkins season was headlined by the fact that he missed nine games due to a strained rotator muscle in his right hip. It was about par for the course for the third-year pro, as his 82.4 field goal percentage was a slight tick up from his 2016 campaign (81.0%). It's worth mentioning his replacement, now-Charger Nick Rose, went 10-for-11 on field-goal attempts, which, were he to have qualified, would have placed him at fifth-best percentage in the league (the league minimum to qualify is 16 attempts).
