Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Misses one extra point
Hopkins made his only field-goal attempt and converted two of three extra-point tries during Thursday's 31-21 loss to the Cowboys.
Hopkins missed his first extra point of the season Thanksgiving Day. The 28-year-old's fantasy stock took a significant hit after quarterback Alex Smith (lower leg) was lost for the season Week 11, and he'll be difficult to trust down the stretch. Hopkins has made only one field goal attempt in each of his last two games.
