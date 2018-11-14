Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Misses practice with groin injury
Hopkins was held out of Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Coach Jay Gruden said Hopkins will return to practice Friday to test out his groin. The team hasn't yet signed another kicker, but it may need to do so before Sunday's game against the Texans. Hopkins has been solid but unspectacular this season, scoring at least six points in eight of nine games.
