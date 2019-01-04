Hopkins did attempt a field goal during Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Eagles.

Hopkins made 90 percent of field goals he attempted this season (26-for-29) and converted 95.2 percent of extra-point tries (25-for-26). Despite his strong accuracy, Hopkins' low volume limited his fantasy upside all throughout the 2018 season. With two years remaining on his contract, Hopkins will return as Washington's starting kicker in 2019.

