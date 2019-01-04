Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: No attempts in season finale
Hopkins did attempt a field goal during Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Eagles.
Hopkins made 90 percent of field goals he attempted this season (26-for-29) and converted 95.2 percent of extra-point tries (25-for-26). Despite his strong accuracy, Hopkins' low volume limited his fantasy upside all throughout the 2018 season. With two years remaining on his contract, Hopkins will return as Washington's starting kicker in 2019.
More News
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Makes three field goals•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Tallies 10 points•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Ghost-like outing in blowout•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Perfect Monday•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Misses one extra point•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Misses 63-yarder in waning seconds•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...