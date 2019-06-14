Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Not facing competition
Hopkins is locked in as Washington's kicker, according to the team's official website.
Washington didn't even bother adding another kicker to the 90-man offseason roster. Hopkins has made just nine of 18 kicks from 50-plus yards through four NFL seasons, but he's been excellent on shorter field-goal attempts, converting 28 of 34 (82.4 percent) from 40-49 yards and 62 of 64 (96.9 percent) inside of 40. There are at least 20 superior options for fantasy purposes, as the Washington offense isn't likely to provide a plethora of kicking opportunities.
