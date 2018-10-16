Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Notches 11 points
Hopkins made all three of his field-goal attempts and both his extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Panthers.
Hopkins drilled kicks from 49, 56 and 29 yards in Sunday's perfect effort. His 11 points inflated his season tally to 40 through five games.
