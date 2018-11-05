Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Notches two extra points Week 9
Hopkins did not attempt a field-goal and converted both extra-point tries during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Falcons.
Hopkins did not see much utilization Week 9, mostly due to the fact that Washington fell behind early against the Falcons and spent the entire contest reaching for touchdowns. Following a down week, Hopkins will look to bounce back against a league-worst Buccaneers' defense Sunday.
