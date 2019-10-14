Hopkins made one of two field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during Sunday's 17-16 win over the Dolphins.

Hopkins missed his second field-goal try of the year during the Week 6 win, though he remains perfect in extra-point scenarios. Washington's offense has struggled mightily in recent weeks, and Hopkins is facing a trio of unfavorable upcoming matchups against the 49ers, the Vikings and the Bills.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories