Hopkins made only one of his two field-goal tries and did not attempt an extra point in Monday night's 31-15 loss to the Bears.

Hopkins converted from 35 yards as the first-half clock expired, but that only came after he missed wide left from 43 yards earlier in the quarter. Then, with the Redskins seeking to make up points, they opted for two-point conversions following both of their second-half touchdowns, restricting Hopkins' involvement. Through three games, the veteran now boasts just 15 points.