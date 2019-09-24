Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Only three points
Hopkins made only one of his two field-goal tries and did not attempt an extra point in Monday night's 31-15 loss to the Bears.
Hopkins converted from 35 yards as the first-half clock expired, but that only came after he missed wide left from 43 yards earlier in the quarter. Then, with the Redskins seeking to make up points, they opted for two-point conversions following both of their second-half touchdowns, restricting Hopkins' involvement. Through three games, the veteran now boasts just 15 points.
More News
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Remains perfect•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Converts all five kicks•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Not facing competition•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: No attempts in season finale•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Makes three field goals•
-
Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Tallies 10 points•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Rankings: Injuries, byes, streamers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer seven questions about Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...