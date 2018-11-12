Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Perfect in Week 10
Hopkins converted all three of his field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try during Sunday's 16-3 win over the Buccaneers.
Hopkins accounted for 10 of Washington's 16 total points, including two field goals of over 40 yards. The six-year pro has missed only two field goals this season and remains perfect on extra-point attempts. Hopkins will see a favorable matchup against the Texans on Sunday.
