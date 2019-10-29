Hopkins made all three of his field-goal tries but did not attempt an extra point in Week 8's 19-9 loss to the Vikings.

Hopkins converted from 21, 30 and 43 yards on his respective attempts, scoring the entirety of Washington's points. That tally saw him match his season high, but the Redskins' inability to generate offense really restricts his upside overall. Through eight games, Hopkins sports just 33 points.