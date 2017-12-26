Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Perfect in win
Hopkins made both his field-goal attempts (26 and 29 yards) as well as all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-11 win over the Broncos.
Hopkins has scored at least eight points in every game besides Week 1 this season. That makes him a reliable fantasy commodity heading into Sunday's season finale at the Giants.
