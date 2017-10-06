Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Perfect Monday in loss
Hopkins was 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point attempts in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.
Hopkins bounced back in Week 4 after missing a field goal in each of the two contests prior. He'll look to remain perfect once the Redskins return from their bye next week.
