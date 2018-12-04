Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Perfect Monday
Hopkins made both of his field-goal attempts and converted on his only extra-point try in Monday's loss to the Eagles.
Hopkins performed better than expected in a game that saw backup quarterback Colt McCoy leave the game with a lower leg injury. McCoy was replaced by third-string Mark Sanchez and the offense seemed to stall. Washington is already without quarterback Alex Smith (lower leg) for the season, so Hopkins will be difficult to trust for the remainder of the season.
