Hopkins made all four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions.

Washington's inability to finish drives provided Hopkins with a bevy of opportunities as he converted field goals from 28, 37, 39 and 42 yards, including the game-winning shot with 16 seconds remaining. The Redskins' inconsistent offense makes the 29-year-old a risky fantasy option, but he's nonetheless 11-for-12 on field goals over the last four games. Astoundingly, Sunday's PAT was Hopkins' first since Week 6.