Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Placed on IR
Hopkins (hip) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports.
Hopkins will be a likely candidate to return from the IR once his hip sprain has healed. In the meantime, the Redskins signed Nick Rose to take over kicking duties. Hopkins is 9-of-11 on field-goal attempts this season, with his two misses coming from over 50 yards.
