Play

Hopkins (hip) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports.

Hopkins will be a likely candidate to return from the IR once his hip sprain has healed. In the meantime, the Redskins signed Nick Rose to take over kicking duties. Hopkins is 9-of-11 on field-goal attempts this season, with his two misses coming from over 50 yards.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

    Week 7 TE rankings

    Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...