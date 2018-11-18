Hopkins (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Hopkins managed one limited practice this week -- Friday -- after which he told John Keim of ESPN.com that he planned to "give it a go. ... It [the groin] was pain-free." The Redskins clearly agreed, signing no replacement kicker in the meantime. Hopkins thus will face a Houston team that has allowed 7.0 real-life points per contest to kickers during its current six-game winning streak.

More News
Our Latest Stories