Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Puts forth another solid season
Hopkins converted 25 of 30 field-goal attempts (83.3 percent) and 21 of 22 PATs (95.5 percent) in 2019.
The 29-year-old kicker played all 16 games for a second year in a row, and he's now gone five consecutive season converting at least 81 percent of his FGAs. Hopkins isn't among the league's elite at his position, but he's probably good enough to preclude serious competition for 2020, the final season of his three-year, $7.45 million contract. It remains to be seen if the new front office in Washington is interested in discussing an extension.
