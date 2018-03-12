Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Staying in Washington
Hopkins re-signed with the Redskins on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A hip injury limited Hopkins to eight games in 2017, but he remained effective when healthy for a third straight year, connecting on 14 of 17 field-goal attempts (82.4 percent) and 18 of 19 extra-point tries (94.7 percent). Boasting a career 91.9-percent conversion rate from inside of 50 yards, the 27-year-old Hopkins is one of the more reliable kickers in the league. It's fair to wonder if he'll lose out on some opportunities as the Redskins transition from Kirk Cousins to Alex Smith at quarterback. The change leaves Hopkins somewhere in the middle tier of kickers in the fantasy world, perhaps worthy of consideration at the very end of drafts.
