Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Tallies 10 points
Hopkins made three field goals and an extra point during Sunday's 16-13 win over the Jaguars.
After putting up a goose egg in Week 14, Hopkins nailed three field goals for the fourth time this season. It still remains hard to rely on Hopkins for the rest of year, however, as the absence of Alex Smith under center has stalled Washington's offense.
