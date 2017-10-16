Hopkins will likely miss next Monday's game at Philadelphia due to a hip injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Jay Gruden termed the ailment a right rotator muscle sprain, which is expected to sideline Hopkins at least one game. Because Hopkins is considered week-to-week, the Redskins are now in the market for a kicker in the short term. Expect a resolution on that front by the time the Redskins kick off Week 7 prep Thursday.