Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Unlikely to play Week 7
Hopkins will likely miss next Monday's game at Philadelphia due to a hip injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Head coach Jay Gruden termed the ailment a right rotator muscle sprain, which is expected to sideline Hopkins at least one game. Because Hopkins is considered week-to-week, the Redskins are now in the market for a kicker in the short term. Expect a resolution on that front by the time the Redskins kick off Week 7 prep Thursday.
