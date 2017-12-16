Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Will return Sunday
The Redskins activated Hopkins (hip) from injured reserve Saturday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.
Hopkins landed on IR on Oct. 18 due to a strained rotator muscle in his right hip, which he sustained Week 4. After returning to practice Wednesday, he stated his hope that he'd play at some point before the end of the season. Clearly, he did enough in practice this week to do so right away, so he should be ready to maintain career marks of 84 percent on field goals and 94.6 percent on extra points.
