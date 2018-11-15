Hopkins (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Hopkins' absence was expected after coach Jay Gruden said the kicker would be held out until Friday before testing out the health of his groin. If the injury is still affecting Hopkins at that point, the team could sign another kicker to the roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. Given his shaky health and the fact that he's supported by a rather low-powered Washington offense, Hopkins doesn't profile as a strong fantasy option in Week 11.

