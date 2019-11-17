Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Absorbs six sacks in Week 11 loss
Haskins completed 19 of 35 pass attempts during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets, while accounting for 214 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for five yards on four carries and fumbled twice, though neither loose ball was recovered by New York.
The rookie signal-caller put forth his best pro performance during Sunday's matchup against the Jets' bottom-10 pass defense, leading his team to two fourth-quarter scoring drives and snapping a streak of 19 consecutive quarters without a Redskins touchdown. Haskins may be able to settle into a rhythm and provide some late-season utility in fantasy, especially with Washington expected to be trailing in a high percentage of games and thus forced to throw the ball with greater frequency. The chief obstacle to Haskins' success will continue to be the Redskins offensive line, however, as the Washington front five has surrendered an astronomical 3.2 sacks per game thus far this season. Week 12 presents an opportunity for Haskins to build upon his solid outing against the Jets, as the Redskins prepare for a home game against a Lions defense that surrendered 444 passing yards to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense Sunday.
More News
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Named starter for rest of season•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Likely starter after bye week•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: TD drought persists in Week 9•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: No commitment from Callahan•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Tabbed for first NFL start•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Preparing for first start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...