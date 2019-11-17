Haskins completed 19 of 35 pass attempts during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets, while accounting for 214 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for five yards on four carries and fumbled twice, though neither loose ball was recovered by New York.

The rookie signal-caller put forth his best pro performance during Sunday's matchup against the Jets' bottom-10 pass defense, leading his team to two fourth-quarter scoring drives and snapping a streak of 19 consecutive quarters without a Redskins touchdown. Haskins may be able to settle into a rhythm and provide some late-season utility in fantasy, especially with Washington expected to be trailing in a high percentage of games and thus forced to throw the ball with greater frequency. The chief obstacle to Haskins' success will continue to be the Redskins offensive line, however, as the Washington front five has surrendered an astronomical 3.2 sacks per game thus far this season. Week 12 presents an opportunity for Haskins to build upon his solid outing against the Jets, as the Redskins prepare for a home game against a Lions defense that surrendered 444 passing yards to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense Sunday.