Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Backing up Keenum on Sunday
Haskins will be the backup quarterback Sunday in Miami while Colt McCoy (coach's decision) is inactive.
The only question mark in the QB room was whether McCoy would be available, which he is not. Therefore, if the Redskins are forced to go to a signal-caller not named Case Keenum on Sunday, Haskins will get the call.
More News
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Gets backup job over McCoy•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Chances of starting murky•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Won't start Week 6•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Could get chance with new coach•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Remains active Week 5•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Looks like No. 3 option•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...