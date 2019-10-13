Haskins will be the backup quarterback Sunday in Miami while Colt McCoy (coach's decision) is inactive.

The only question mark in the QB room was whether McCoy would be available, which he is not. Therefore, if the Redskins are forced to go to a signal-caller not named Case Keenum on Sunday, Haskins will get the call.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories