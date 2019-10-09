Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Chances of starting murky
Interim coach Bill Callahan said Wednesday that Haskins "could play on Sunday" versus the Dolphins, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Callahan previously stated Monday that Haskins wasn't being considered an option to start Week 6, according to Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, but it now appears as though the rookie first-round pick has at least a chance of suiting up. Still, amid concerns that Haskins may need more practice reps and time to develop before taking the No.1 job, it remains probable that the Redskins will opt to rally behind either Case Keenum (foot) or Colt McCoy in Miami. In any case, the team's Week 6 starter won't be officially decided until later in the week, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.
