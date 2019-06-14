Haskins is a serious contender for the Week 1 starting job, ESPN.com's John Keim reports. "He's put enough out there on tape to say he deserves a shot, without a doubt," coach Jay Gruden said. "When he's on, there's nobody you'd rather have than Dwayne. It's pretty. He stands tall; he has a cannon, and he can quicken up his release. He's got great touch. But sometimes when he's off, he's abnormally off. It's kind of weird."

The 15th overall draft pick seems to be as advertised so far, displaying the inconsistency that's almost inevitable for a one-year college starter. The good moments apparently have been impressive enough to put Haskins on even footing in a camp/preseason battle for the starting job with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy (leg). Each of the three figures to get work with the first-team offense, though McCoy seems like a long shot to actually win the job. Haskins has a huge advantage in terms of size, arm strength and youth, but Gruden may decide Keenum gives the team a better chance to win games in September. Either way, the rookie is a strong bet to make starts at some point this season.