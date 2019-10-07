Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Could get chance with new coach
With Jay Gruden fired Monday morning, Haskins now will work with interim head coach Bill Callahan, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan reports.
The coaching change doesn't necessarily mean Haskins will jump right in as the starting quarterback, but it does improve his odds of taking that job at some point this season. Gruden didn't seem to have any interest in playing the rookie, perhaps sensing that he wouldn't stick around to see the other side of things even if Haskins made progress. Callahan reportedly wants to reemphasize the running game, even though Adrian Peterson has managed just 2.7 yards per carry.
