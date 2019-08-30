Haskins completed 10 of 17 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 20-7 preseason loss to Baltimore.

Overall, it was a stagnant performance from Washington's down-roster offensive players, but Haskins still showed something for fans to look forward to, especially on a rollout at the end of the first quarter in which he turned his shoulders and delivered a strike to Steve Sims Jr. for a seven-yard score. The rookie has run hot and cold this preseason -- not nearly as surgical as he was at Ohio State -- but he's mostly avoided calamity while sprinkling in a few highlights each game. He figures to be the backup to start the season with the goal of giving him a red-shirt year, but the calls from fans to see the rookie quarterback in regular-season action likely aren't too far away.