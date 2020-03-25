Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Facing competition from Allen
Coach Ron Rivera believes Haskins (ankle) will be Washington's starting quarterback but also said the 22-year-old will need to compete for the job, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.
The team recently traded a fifth-round draft pick for Kyle Allen, whose quarterbacks coach from Carolina, Scott Turner, now serves as offensive coordinator in Washington. A competition between Haskins and Allen might be seen as a decision between bad and worse, but there's still time to add another body before training camp, and there's even some chance of Alex Smith (leg) attempting a comeback from his devastating injury. It's also possible Haskins makes a second-year leap, considering he played much better toward the end of his rookie season.
