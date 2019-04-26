The Redskins selected Haskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 15th overall.

Haskins (6-foot-3, 231 pounds) is a big quarterback with a big arm, and by any sensible measure he's a far better prospect than Daniel Jones, who the Giants selected at six overall. Haskins can't run at all and may prove significantly limited in terms of evading the pass rush, but if he keeps developing then his passing acumen would more than offset it. Haskins was outrageously productive for Ohio State in 2018, completing 373-of-533 passes (70.0 percent completed) for 4,831 yards (9.1 YPA), 50 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 games as a redshirt sophomore. With a powerful throwing arm and a blazing fast start to his young career, Haskins has many high-upside indicators. The concern here is the landing spot. Jay Gruden is an excellent coach, but all bridges to Dan Snyder burn eventually and Washington's management practices beyond Gruden's jurisdiction are universally, eternally awful. The personnel among the pass catchers is highly discouraging, as well. Haskins should thrive if Gruden sticks around, but if Gruden is out after 2019 then the entire foundation in Washington could crack. It in any case is up in the air as to whether Haskins or Case Keenum is the Week 1 starter for Washington. Haskins has all the talent, but he's raw by most measures and Keenum is at least quite seasoned at this point.