Haskins (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday.

After limping around at times during the Redskins' Week 14 loss in Green Bay, Haskins was diagnosed with a "very mild" ankle sprain, as interim coach Bill Callahan told John Keim of ESPN.com. The injury didn't affect Haskins' practice reps Wednesday as he began preparation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, who have given up the 11th-most passing TDs (22) to quarterbacks in 13 contests this season.

