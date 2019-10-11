Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Gets backup job over McCoy
Haskins will serve as the backup quarterback Sunday in Miami, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Case Keenum will get the start, while Colt McCoy likely will be inactive. Haskins struggled in mop-up duty Week 4 against the Giants, but he should get another look at some point before the end of the season.
