Interim coach Bill Callahan said Wednesday that Haskins is dealing with a "very mild" ankle sprain, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

During the Redskins' Week 14 loss at Green Bay, Haskins played with the occasional limp from the second quarter onward but still managed to play all 65 offensive snaps. By game's end, he completed 16 of 27 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Haskins may have started Week 15 prep with some practice limitations, but Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether or not the team placed a cap on his reps.