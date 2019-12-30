Haskins (ankle) hopes the Redskins retain offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

O'Connell had an awkward first season in the OC role, guiding a pass-happy offense for Jay Gruden before shifting to a run-heavy approach under interim coach Bill Callahan. Neither plan proved effective, but the offense eventually enjoyed a modest degree of success, averaging 24.4 points and 321.6 yards over the final five games. Haskins' improvements with accuracy and decision-making played a big part in the respectable December showing, though he missed the final game and half with a high ankle sprain. He should be healthy before the start of the offseason program, coming off a rookie campaign in which he completed 58.6 percent of passes for 6.7 yards per attempt, with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. An upward trend has created more optimism than the numbers alone might seem to justify, though it remains to be seen if that optimism persists once the team announces its new general manager and head coach. O'Connell is the one key figure with a decent shot to stick around.