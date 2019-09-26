Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: In line for backup duties Week 4
Coach Jay Gruden said Haskins likely will be the Redskins' backup to starting QB Case Keenum on Sunday against the Giants, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
With Keenum nursing a foot sprain in the aftermath of Monday's loss to the Bears, Haskins split first-team reps with Colt McCoy at Wednesday's walkthrough. Keenum returned Thursday as a full participant, but Haskins still got a handful of those top reps, according to Finlay. Because Thursday's appearance marked McCoy's first in an official practice this season, Gruden is expected to roll with a No. 1-2 QB duo of Keenum and Haskins this weekend, per John Keim of ESPN.com.
