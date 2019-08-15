Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: In line for two quarters of play
Haskins is expected to play approximately two quarters during Thursday's preseason contest against the Bengals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Haskins was hit and miss in his first pro appearance last Thursday, completing eight of 14 passes for 117 yards and two interceptions while taking two carries for 17 yards. After another week of practice under his belt, the Redskins are aiming for progress from the rookie signal-caller, namely how he handles protection calls and timing on different throws. Haskins will take the field after Case Keenum gets some run with the first-teamers.
