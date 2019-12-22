Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Injures ankle Sunday
Haskins sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's contest against the Giants, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Haskins was sacked by New York's Markus Golden on the first play from scrimmage of the second half, getting his left ankle twisted up in the process, per Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington. While going to the sidelines and eventually the locker room, Haskins walked with a significant limp. If he's unable to return, he'll finish the day with 133 yards and two touchdowns on 12-for-15 passing. Case Keenum will direct the Redskins offense in Haskins' stead.
